How to Get the Lost Ghost Trace in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep

There are a lot of secrets to uncover in Destiny 2’s new expansion Shadowkeep. From unique weapons to Exotic quests to cute little rabbit statues, this DLC has a lot to uncover. One of these secrets is a collection of dead Ghosts that shed some light on different characters, perspectives, and past events on the Moon. However, in order to even grab one of these Ghosts, you’ll need to obtain an item called the Lost Ghost Trace. Completely dependant on RNG you will need to do some serious grinding to obtain them all.

You can get a Lost Ghost Trace from any world chest on the Moon. This means any of the resource, rune, high-value target, and Public Event chests have a chance to drop this. It’s completely random if you get one and so far we’ve never been able to obtain more than one at a time. Once you obtain a Lost Ghost Trace, go back to Eris Morn and speak to her. She will offer you a selection of dead Ghost bounties for you to grab. You can only pick one, so just start working through the list.

After turning in the Lost Ghost Trace, go to the named location and start searching for the Ghost. They are typically found tucked away in hidden locations such as the small side room in Anchor or Loght’s round structure. Since there’s no real way to guarantee a drop, we suggest not grinding for them outside of opening any chest you come across. This is something you will just obtain by playing and enjoying the new Destiny 2 content.

