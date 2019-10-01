Mortal Kombat 11 Gameplay Trailer for The Terminator (Kombat Pack)

Mortal Kombat 11’s first batch of DLC characters features three awesome guest “Kombatants.”

Among those three is Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising his role as the dreaded Terminator T-800. We finally got to witness the rampaging machine from the future go at it with a few characters and he expectedly looks awesome. The Terminator T-800’s gameplay trailer shows him using a shotgun to blast his foes, a super punch to close the distance and even a teleport maneuver that uses Skynet technology. In one of the trailer’s cooler moments (in which there were a lot of), Scorpion burns off Terminator T-800’s skin to reveal its iconic metal endoskeleton frame. Once it transforms into its original mold, the Terminator T-800 turns into an unstoppable killer that gains a permanent shield buff until its downed.

While Arnold doesn’t offer up any voice lines for his MK 11 counterpart, NetherRealm Studios seems to have found a worthy impersonator to say a few lines for him. His gameplay does enough to make you forget about his lack of dialogue, though – the Terminator T-800’s Fatality is quite the distraction. Players who purchased the “Kombat Pack” can get their hands on him on October 8th, while everyone else can download him on the 15th. The character will also come with his own batch of character skins as well.

Another collection of character skins (the “Double Feature” skin pack) is also coming with the Terminator T-800 – this extra piece of DLC gives players new costumes for Cassie Cage, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, and Kano. Cassie Cage’s new costume (“Cassie Quinn”) is reminiscent of Harley Quinn, while the other three character skins have been labeled “Cyborg Hunter” for Sonya Blade, “Cash Machine Kano,” and “Red Carpet Johnny Cage.”

