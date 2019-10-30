New MTG Commander Products Revealed for Next Year

Commander is one of the most popular formats for Magic: The Gathering, so it’s no surprise that Wizards of the Coast are giving it some extra love next year. Announced via a new video on The Command Zone, Magic: The Gathering’s senior game designer Gavin Verhey appeared on the show to tease a bunch of upcoming products. Previously, this format would only receive four pre-constructed decks a year that honed in on specific themes or tribes.

This is changing in 2020 with the release of the upcoming set Ikoria, which will boast 5 new decks for this format. Additionally, there will be another 2 pre-constructed decks releasing in Quarter 3 of next year alongside Zendikar Rising. These sets will not only boast 71 new cards, but they will tie into the new mechanics and themes of their respective sets. None of the new cards will be available in boosters, making them exclusive to Commander products.

Later on in Quarter 3, Wizards of the Coast will be launching the “Commander Collection – Green.” Acting as a Signature Spellbook, but for the Commander format, you will get 8 reprints that will have brand new art. These cards will also come in non-foil and foil, but what cards will be included is still unknown. However, Gavin did show some artwork that suggests Yisan the Wanderer Bard may be appearing.

Finally, Gavin giddily unveiled a brand new Commander-focused set. Dubbed “Commander Legends,” this set will have 70 legendary creatures, 20 cards per booster pack, and it will be draftable. There will also be a “ton of reprints,” which is something that the format has desperately needed. Gavin then explained that the beloved Baron Sengir will be getting a brand new card called Sengir, the Dark Baron.

Details are still scarce about this set, but if you’re a Commander player be prepared for a very big year.

