How to Get the NASA Emblem in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep has officially launched and there’s a ton of cool loot to uncover. Just like the Dreaming City, the Moon is filled with hidden items such as the mysterious rabbit statues. However, one of the earliest secrets found is the Orbital Cartographer emblem that pays a very close resemblance to the NASA logo. Discovered by Reddit user done6868, you can find this emblem in a Lost Sector. Keep in mind, you won’t be able to get this emblem until you are at least Light level 790.

To obtain the Orbital Cartographer emblem, go to Archer’s Line and head to the only Lost Sector. Located inside the base to the left, you will find a bunch of enemies at Light level 870 waiting for you. Since many of the rooms are inaccessible until you kill every Fallen foe, you will have to actually fight all of them. If you’re under-leveled, we recommend taking your time and using finishers to take out enemies. Make sure to use your Super to clear the rooms, since that will still burn through foes.

Eventually, you will make your way to a large open arena with a shielded Servitor in the middle. Ignore him and head to the right towards a one-story building with some debris on the roof. Hop ontop and interact with the crashed satellite to earn the NASA emblem. You don’t need to kill the boss, just the subsequent foes so you can access this room.

