Where to Find the Necromantic Strand in Destiny 2

There are a lot of weapons in Destiny 2, but some of the coolest are the ones forged on the Moon. Covered in charms that light up when you’re near a Nightmare, these Shadowkeep guns can only be acquired by forging them from Essences. The Loud Lullaby is crafted from the Essence of Brutality and requires players to locate a Necromantic Strand. Just like the other rune weapons, you’ll need to locate this weapon part along with securing hand cannon kills, and completing activities on the Moon.

To find the Necromantic Strand head towards the Anchor or Light from the Sanctuary spawn point. Once you arrive in this location, go to the right side and drive along the cliff. You’ll find the entrance to the Hall of Wisdom guarded by a few Hive. Make your way into the temple and start descending until you reach a large, open room filled with enemies. You’ll see the Necromantic Strand near the middle of the room next to some cover.

If you’re having trouble locating it, just look for the white diamond when you’re in the Hall of Wisdom. Following this will lead you directly to the Necromantic Strand, so don’t worry about missing it. The Loud Lullaby is a potent hand cannon that has high Impact and decent Range. We recommend grinding for a reload-focused perk, as the Loud Lullaby has a painfully slow base reload stat. However, if you’re a fan of slow, powerful weapons than this is going to be one for you.

