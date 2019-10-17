Pokemon Go A Spooky Message 2019 Step-by-Step Guide

Pokemon GO’s Halloween Event 2019 has just gone live, and with that comes a new Special Research quest, “A Spooky Message 2019.”

Well, it’s not exactly new. In fact, it’s the exact same quest as last year’s quest, “A Spooky Message 2018.” Both quests will let you encounter and catch a Spiritomb along with lots of XP, so it’s worth completing.

According to users on The Silph Road Subreddit, not only will you be able to complete A Spooky Message 2019 if you completed the 2018 quest already, but you can complete the 2019 quest even if you haven’t started or finished the 2018 quest. That means that you could potentially complete both quests at the same time.

So without further ado, here’s our step-by-step guide on Pokemon GO’s A Spooky Message 2019.

Quest 1 of 3

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon – Reward: Duskull

Make eight Great Throws – Reward: 1,080 XP

Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Reward: Lickitung

Completion Reward: 10 PokeBalls, 1,080 Stardust and eight Silver Pinap Berries

Quest 2 of 3

Catch 10 Dark-type Pokémon – Reward: Misdreavus

Spin eight PokeStops you haven’t visited before – Reward: 1,080 XP

Catch 108 Pokémon – Reward: Spiritomb

Completion Reward: 10 PokeBalls, 1,080 Stardust and eight Silver Pinap Berries, Spiritomb Encounter

Quest 3 of 3

There are no quests for this step. You just click on the three “Claim Reward” bars to get 1,080 XP each. Then you can claim the completion reward.

Completion Reward: 18 Spiritomb Candies and 1,080 Stardust

Tips for the Quest

You’ll be able to catch plenty of ghost- and dark-type Pokémon as the encounter rate for those types of Pokemon have been increased for the duration of the Halloween Event 2019.

For the task of feeding 108 Berries to Pokemon, you don’t need to use up a PokeBall by catching a Pokemon after feeding them. You can just use a Berry on them and run away and it will still count towards the quest. However, you can’t then encounter the same Pokemon again and feed it another Berry. You have to attempt to catch it with a PokeBall before you feed it another berry. Thanks to Reddit User venanciofilho for the tip.

