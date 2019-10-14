Pokemon GO Darkrai Counters in Raids & PvP

Darkrai will make its Pokemon GO debut as a Raid Boss during the Halloween Event 2019, according to Niantic.

You can fight and catch Darkrai in five star Raid Battles during Halloween event 2019 from October 17 at 1 p.m. PDT to November 1 at 1 p.m. PDT.

You have plenty of time to prepare for fighting against Darkrai in both Raids and PvP Trainer Battles. GamePress predicted that Darkrai will become very relevant to the meta of Pokemon GO, especially in PvP where some of the best Pokemon are psychic-types that Darkrai can easily counter. That means you’ll want some counters of your own.

Here are the best counters you should use to fight against Darkrai in Pokemon GO.

Note: The stats and moves for Darkrai were listed on GamePress and are subject to change once Darkrai is officially released.

Darkrai is a dark-type Pokemon with the Quick Moves Snarl and Feint Attack and the Charge Moves Shadow Ball, Dark Pulse and Focus Blast. Darkrai is resistant to dark-, ghost- and psychic-type attacks and weak to fighting-, bug- and fairy-type attacks.

The best counter to Darkrai is Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Machamp has been the go-to fighting-type attacker in Pokemon GO since launch day thanks to its great stats and movepool, and it shows no signs of slowing down against dark-types like Darkrai. It even resists Darkrai’s dark-type attacks. Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch is right behind Machamp but despite having slightly higher damage per second (DPS) according to GamePress’ calculations on their DPS spreadsheet, it has much less bulk than Machamp and will faint sooner. Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch has slightly less DPS than Machamp but slightly more bulk.

Your second best bet from those fighting-types is Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam or Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam. According to GamePress’s calculations, Gardevoir has the highest fairy-type DPS in the game. That being said, while Togekiss has slightly lower DPS than Gardevoir it will last much longer thanks to it having more bulk and being resistant to dark-type attacks. Gardevoir takes neutral damage from dark-type attacks and also is weak against Darkrai’s Shadow Ball because it’s both fairy- and psychic-type. Both Pokemon double resist fighting-type attacks, making them the best counters against Darkrai with Focus Blast.

Other great counters against Darkrai include Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor and Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor. Both are very strong bug-type attackers.

Here are some other effective counters based on GamePress’ DPS spreadsheet:

Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast Toxicroack with Counter and Dynamic Punch Heracross with Counter and Close Combat Lucario with Counter and Close Combat Granbull with Charm and Play Rough Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

The Halloween event 2019 will offer a number of bonuses and new additions to the player. The Unova region ghost-type Pokemon Yamask and its evolution, Cofagrigus, will both make their debut in Pokemon GO along with their Shiny forms. During the event, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle and Pikachu will wear special costumes.

More ghost- and dark-type Pokemon will appear in the wild, Eggs and in Raids during the event. Players will also get twice the Candy for catching, hatching and transferring Pokemon.

Players will also get the chance to complete exclusive Field Research Tasks for the duration of the event. Niantic also teased a new Special Research quest involving Spiritomb.

The Pokemon Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Mareep, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Trapinch, Cacnea, Shuppet and Duskull will join the pool of Shadow Pokemon used by Team GO Rocket starting at the beginning of the event. You can also get a Zubat Bag, a Pikachu Onesie, a Cubone Cap, a Litwick Cap and a Mimikyu Bag in the in-game Style Shop.

