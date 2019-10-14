Pokemon GO Halloween Event 2019 Detailed

Niantic released details on all the bonuses and new additions added with the arrival of the Pokemon GO Halloween Event 2019.

From October 17 at 1 p.m. PDT to November 1 at 1 p.m. PDT, more ghost- and dark-type Pokemon will appear in the wild, Eggs and in Raids. This includes the Unova region ghost-type Pokemon Yamask and its evolution, Cofagrigus, which will both make their debut in Pokemon GO. Yamask’s shiny form will also be added to the game. The Mythical Pokemon Darkrai will appear for the first time in five-star Raids for the duration of the event.

During the event, certain Pokemon will appear in the wild with special costumes. This includes Bulbasaur wearing a Shedinja hood, Charmander wearing a Cubone hood, Squirtle wearing a Yamask hat and Pikachu wearing a Mimikyu costume. According to Niantic, they also have a rare chance of appearing in their shiny forms in addition to wearing special costumes.

For the duration of the event, players will get twice the Candy for catching, hatching and transferring Pokemon.

Players will also get the chance to complete exclusive Field Research Tasks for the duration of the event. The blog post from Niantic also mentions that players should check out the Special Research menu when the event begins as they “might face a Forbidden Pokemon.” This refers to Spiritomb, which was one of the rewards for the Special Research quest during last year’s Halloween event according to our previous report. It looks like we’ll get a similar quest this year.

The event also introduces permanent additions to the game. Starting October 17, the Pokemon Weedle, Kakuna, Beedrill, Electabuzz, Magmar, Lapras, Mareep, Seedot, Nuzleaf, Sableye, Trapinch, Cacnea, Shuppet and Duskull will join the pool of Shadow Pokemon used by Team GO Rocket. You can also get a Zubat Bag, a Pikachu Onesie, a Cubone Cap, a Litwick Cap and a Mimikyu Bag in the in-game Style Shop.

