Pokemon GO Research Tasks: October 2019

Another month means another list of Pokemon GO Research tasks for October 2019.

Once again, the Research Breakthrough does not include Legendary Pokemon as rewards. Instead, you’ll get an encounter with an Eevee wearing a flower crown as part of the rewards for a Research Breakthrough, according to a blog post from Niantic. You also have a slight chance of getting a Shiny Eevee with a flower crown. Flower crown Eevee will be encountered in Research Breakthroughs from now until November 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. PDT, according to Niantic.

To get a Research Breakthrough, you need to complete seven different Research Tasks on seven different days (it doesn’t have to be in a row).

Users on The Silph Road and its Subreddit have already begun to chronicle all of the Research Tasks and their rewards. Here’s the current list of all the Research Tasks for September 2019. The list will continue to be updated as Research Tasks change.

*Chance of shiny encounter World Tourism Day (September 26 – October 1) Make a new friend – Nosepass Trade Pokemon caught 10,000 km apart – Zangoose* (North America, South America and Africa)/Seviper* (Europe, Asia and Australasia) Send 25 Gifts – Lapras* Evolve & Power Up Evolve a Pokemon – Cubone* Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make five curveball throws in a row – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berry or 5 Great Balls Make five nice throws – Voltorb, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Pokeballs Make three nice throws in a row – 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls Make two nice curveball throws in a row – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Pokeballs Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith*, Buneary* 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Pokeballs Make three great throws in a row – Onix*, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs or 5 Ultra Balls Make three great curveball throws – 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs or 5 Ultra Balls Make three great curveball throws in a row – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries or 10 Ultra Balls Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda #3* Make an excellent throw – 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey*, Makuhita*, 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions or 2 Revives Battle in a Gym five times – Machop*, 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur*, Charmander*, Squirtle*, 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Win three Gym Battles – Jynx, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives or 1 Max Revive Use a super effective Charged Move in a Gym Battle – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Use a super effective Charged Move in seven Gym Battles – Electabuzz, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives or 1 Max Revive Battle in a Raid – Meditite*, 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions or 2 Revives Win a Raid – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Win three Raids – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Max Potions, 8 Revives or 3 Max Revives Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte*, Kabuto*, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives or 1 Max Revive Battle another trainer – Elektrike* Battle a Team Leader two times – Natu* Catch Catch three different species of psychic-type Pokemon – Drowzee* Catch three different species of dark-type Pokemon – Poochyena* Catch five fairy-type Pokemon – Marill Catch three fire-, water- or electric-type Pokemon – Doduo Catch five normal-type Pokemon – Zigzagoon* Catch 10 normal-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries or 5 Great Balls Catch four grass- or ice-type Pokemon – Seel* Use five berries to catch Pokemon – Snorunt, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries or 5 Great Balls Use five Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon – Swinub* Use 10 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon – Scyther* Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp*, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berries or 5 Pokeballs Catch 15 Pokemon – Sandshrew* Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag, Vulpix, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berries or 5 Pokeballs Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather Boost – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries or 5 Great Balls Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini*, 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries or 10 Ultra Balls Catch a Ditto – 1,500, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries or 10 Ultra Balls Egg Hatching Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute, Hoppip, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs Hatch three Eggs – Magmar, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs or 5 Ultra Balls Hatch five Eggs – Chansey or 3 Rare Candies Other Send 10 Gifts to Friends – Sneasel* Transfer three Pokemon – Sableye* Earn three Candies while walking with your Buddy Pokemon – Ponyta* Trade a Pokemon – Bronzor* Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, 5 Silver Pinap Berries or 5 Pokeballs Take five snapshots of Eevee – Gulpin Sponsored Send three Gifts to Friends – 1,000 Stardust or one Rare Candy Catch eight Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust or one Rare Candy

