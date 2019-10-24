How to Safely Store Items in The Outer Worlds

There are a lot of weapons, armor pieces, and items to collect in The Outer Worlds. From powerful Science Weapons to unique, stat-boosting items, you’ll come across a lot of useful objects during your journey. Yet, with a limited carrying capacity, you won’t be able to hold onto everything, all the time. Thankfully, there’s a place where you can store all your goods and still have them, regardless of where you go or how long you’ve been playing.

Once you restore power to the Unreliable via the “Comes Now the Power,” quest, you’ll gain access to your bedroom. Head up the stairs directly across from the ship’s entrance and enter the first room you come across. Inside, you’ll find a large, yellow storage container in the far right corner by your bed. This is where you can store any items you have no interest in carrying around, but don’t want to sell or dismantle.

There appears to be no limit to the amount of gear you can throw into this box. Because of that, we suggest putting any special weapons such as the MSI Saltuna Searer or Science Weapons in this crate. Remember, there’s no punishment for leaving your gear here and going off to explore planets. It will still be waiting when you return back to the Unreliable.

