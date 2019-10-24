The Last of Us Part 2 Release Date Delayed

Sony’s long-anticipated sequel to 2013’s hit PS3 (and later PS4) title, The Last of Us, has been delayed.

The Last of Us Part 2 was supposed to originally release February 20, 2020, but according to two different sources, the title has been delayed past that date according to Kotaku.

Kotaku says it expects an announcement will be coming saying the game has been pushed back but Sony has not responded to comment.

This delay isn’t ideal but for PS4 owners, there are still many games to look forward to that will help fill the void in the meantime.

Some notable upcoming games include Marvel’s The Avengers, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Death Stranding, just to name a couple so players still have plenty to look forward to.

When Does The Last of Us Part 2 come out?

As for The Last of Us Part 2, a new release date has not been revealed. The delay to Spring will put its release near the end of March at the earliest. We’ll have to wait and see if Sony announces a new release date when the delay is revealed.

One thing that might stop potential buyers is the new release date will now be closer to the release of the next-gen PS5, and it might be worth waiting for the inevitable PS5 remaster. Sony has said the PS5 will be backwards compatible with PS4 games, but that hasn’t stopped remasters from happening before, the Batman Arkham games on the Xbox One for example.

The PS5 currently has a window of Fall 2020 for a release date, but no official date has been announced.

We’ll keep you post on the new release date for The Last of Us Part 2. In the meantime, keep your fingers crossed that it isn’t too long from now. It’s a shame to see on the most anticipated games of this generation get pushed back even more.