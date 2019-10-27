The Outer Worlds Switch Release Date: When To Expect It

Obsidian’s latest RPG, The Outer Worlds, has arrived on PS4, Xbox One and PC, but there’s also a port to the Nintendo Switch in the works.

This has already been confirmed, but it did not release at the same time as the other platforms, leaving fans to wonder when the well-received role-playing game will be making its way to the handheld platform.

The port is being handled by the same team that brought Dark Souls Remastered to the Switch and if you remember that, it actually arrived several months after the other platforms as it received some extra fine-tuning.

When Is The Outer Worlds Coming To Nintendo Switch?

For the time being, there’s not a definitive release date locked down, but it certainly will have to wait until 2020.

According to the game’s store page, the release date is still to be determined and there hasn’t been much word outside of that.

Since Dark Souls took an extra five months to arrive on the Nintendo Switch, perhaps the same thing could occur for The Outer Worlds. That would put us at a release date of March 2020, but that’s just pure speculation so take it with a grain of salt.

What’s even more surprising is the fact the game is even coming to the Switch, considering the type of game it is. Of course, we’ve seen games like Skyrim arrive on the Switch and while cutbacks had to be made, it’s still the full experience.

The Outer Worlds is obviously a much newer game and as a result, more demanding, but we have faith in the conversion. If a game like The Witcher 3 is able to come to the Switch and even run at all, we have some high hopes for pretty much anything else.

If you can’t wait for the Switch version, you can pick up The Outer Worlds now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

