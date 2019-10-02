Where to Find the Tire Mini-Game in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep

Destiny 2’s new expansion, Shadowkeep, boasts a ton of secrets and hidden content for players to uncover. Most of it revolves around gear that will help you craft an all-powerful Guardian. However, even the Vanguard’s best need a break once and awhile. Lucky for you, Eris Morn has set up a neat little mini-game on the Moon for you to play. Located in Sanctuary, this game has players pushing tires down a large ramp in an attempt to land them in one of several craters.

You can find this mini-game directly adjacent from Eris Morn in Sanctuary. On the lower platform to the left (when facing Eris’ perspective) you’ll see five large pipes. The two on the outside will be black, while the three in the middle are colored yellow. This is where the tire mini-game can be found.

Now head on over and look at the computer console directly across from the pipes. It will cost you five Helium Filaments to play, so make sure you have some extra resources. Once you pay the fee, the machine will start spitting out large tires. Now all you have to do is roll them down the ramp and hope they land in a crater.

The more tires you land in craters, the better your score will be! So far we haven’t gotten any rewards for obtaining a low or average score. This is more of a time-waster if you’re standing around waiting for a buddy.

