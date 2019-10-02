Where to Find the Captive Cord in Destiny 2 Shadowkeep

With Destiny 2’s Shadowkeep expansion now available, players can start grinding for a plethora of unique weapons and armor pieces. Many of the new guns are tied to various Essences you will collect during your journey to the campaign. One of these is the Essence of Failure, which will gift players the Arc Logic auto rifle upon completion.

While most of the steps are easy, one will send you out into the Lunar Battlegrounds for something called a Captive Cord. Even though the battlegrounds aren’t marked on your map, they are quite easy to find.

Start by loading into Sorrow’s Harbor and hop onto your Sparrow. Head right and follow the path to the right. Go all the way to the cliff’s edge until you find a big red bridge leading into a cliff. Follow this road until you arrive in the Lunar Battlegrounds. Now ignore all the enemies and go to the next area over the hill. You’ll see a bunch of large buildings with a few Hive enemies roaming around. On the roof of the large building to the right, you’ll find the Captive Cord.

When you get close a white diamond will appear, showing you where this item is. Now just approach it and interact to instantly grab this weapon part. Congrats, this step of the quest is all done and now you just need to finish the rest of the quest to get the weapon!

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for the latest Destiny 2 news, guides, and more.