5 Best Fiends STARS Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The Best Fiends bugs are back! And the theme of their latest puzzle adventure focuses on you getting the biggest wins with your closest friends.

Best Fiends STARS continues the slug busting and color piece matching gameplay you’re already familiar with. This time, you’ll get your hands on new power pieces and boosters that will help you earn all the stars you need to earn the biggest rewards. One of the newest features from this sequel comes in the form of players aligning themselves with a team. You’ll need to take down those slimy slugs together and try to earn the best prizes along the way. This developer curated tips guide will give you everything you need in order to master this new Best Fiends puzzler.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Best Fiends STARS:

Download the Best Fiends STARS APK here.

1. Go for Big Combos

• To get the most out of your moves, you should always try and go for big combos. A combo is simply getting numerous special powers to activate all at once. For example, you can hit a bird with a bomb, that will cause the bird to fly to a red collector, that will collect all the red strawberries. Then, sit back, and watch those beautiful combos do their magic.

• Map out your major match combos with your eyes at first, then do some heavy-duty scrolling with your finger to make that +3 match happen. Even when you spot a big color piece match that doesn’t pertain to the current stage’s completion objective, activate that match since it may lead you closer to a match that will help you reach that stage’s end goal. Plus that big match could lead to the creation of a special power that could really push things in your favor.

2. Use Those Boosters

• As you play through the game, you’ll encounter powerful boosters to help you beat your levels. With these in your toolbox, you can blast through levels in brand new ways. Simply shoot a rocket in any row you want or start the level with three bombs and blow it up right from the get-go. They are there for a reason so use them.

• It’s always best if you play a stage without your pre-match bombs first so you can see if you can beat that stage without them. If you find yourself at a disadvantage without them and fail on that tough level, head back in with your bombs to attain victory. As for the boosters that are available at the bottom of the stage during each stage playthrough, you should only resort to activating them once you’re down to five moves or less. For example, your trusty hammer can come in handy when there’s a single diamond left to collect and you only have one move left.

3. The Birds are Your Best Friends

• Many levels feature helpful little birds. They appear on top of the colored blocks and all you need to do is match the block the bird is attached to and she’ll happily fly off and help you achieve your goals. Birds will help with pretty much anything. They’ll blow up bombs for you, collect diamonds for you, activate your Fiend’s converters and collectors for you and pull off some super cool combos. Using any of the boosters placed on the bottom row of every puzzle to activate a bird combo is also a great move to make when you’re close to failure.

4. Get All Those Stars

• The fewer moves you use and the more combos you do, the better the score you’ll get in a level. The bigger your score, the more stars you’ll get, which in turn will allow you to unlock more Star Chests and collect more coins and boosters. So you should always go out of your way to earn a three-star rating on every stage in order to earn a variety of chests full of extra stamina, coins, and booster bombs. Those chests also come with the pieces needed to unlock new Fiends to add to your team, too. By the way, make sure you connect your Facebook account to Best Fiends STARS as soon as you start the game to earn 100 free coins. You’re going to need all the coins you can collect if you want to purchase a few extra boosters.

5. Join a Team

• It’s all so much more fun when you play with your friends. Join a team or make your own, and then you can participate in Team Events, where you and your teammates work together to accomplish goals and unlock amazing rewards. Here, you can also exchange surprise gifts for free with your teammates every day. After every stage you complete, chances are the team tab on the main menu will have notifications you’ll need to tend to. Take care of them every time – your team members are usually requesting a gift, so be sure to fulfill their request. Scratch their back and they’ll most certainly scratch yours.

