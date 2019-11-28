23 Best Black Friday Gaming Deals on Amazon

If you’re a gamer on a budget, Black Friday is the time to hunt down all of those fantastic deals you’ve been waiting for. It’s also the best time to get your kids all the gaming goods they’re asking for this year. So scour through our Best Black Friday Gaming Deals on Amazon to save some serious cash.
The Logitech G600 MMO Gaming Mouse makes playing through your online intensive titles a breeze. It sports 20 programmable buttons, including a 12 button thumb panel that allows for quick and efficient communication and gaming. The mouse’s low friction feet ensure that you’re moving as nimbly as possible. And the G-shift ring finger button allows you to instantly double your inputs with every click.
Best of all, the mouse is enjoying a massive sale at 65% off. So there’s never been a better time to pick up this totally customizable gaming mouse that even sports some snazzy RGB lighting.
At 51% off, you’d be a fool not to consider picking up the APEX GameSir VX AimSwitch Keyboard and Mouse Combo if you’re in need. It’s compatible across all consoles and PC, so it’s super versatile. It features a mechanical keyboard with 38 TTC blue key switches which promise low resistance and a fast response rate. And it’s got an impressive range with wireless functionality up to 32 feet away.
The GameSir GM190 mouse that comes in the combo is impressive as well. It sports adjustable DPI, side buttons that are fully configurable, and sensitivity and accuracy settings too. Everything in the package is customizable thanks to the GameSir G-Crux mobile app. So you can be sure that both the keyboard and mouse will have you competing at your very best.
At nearly 50% off, it’s hard to pass on the Razer Thresher Ultimate Gaming Headset. It’s designed for the PlayStation 4 in mind. The set promises a lag-free connection and noise-canceling headphones. It sports quick button controls that can mute and adjust volume and silence your mic. The 50-mm drivers offer impressive bass and clear audio.
It sports a 16-hour battery life so you won’t have to worry about the device going dead during extended sessions. And the wireless connection is good up to 40 feet away. So feel free to walk towards the refrigerator while not missing a thing.
Gamers in need of some additional speed should consider picking up the TP-Link AC5400 Tri-Band Gaming Router during Black Friday. The awesome looking router is a whopping 45% off. It sports a leading-edge 1.8 GHz 64-bit quad-core CPU for quicker loading. There is AC5400 Tri-Band Wi-Fi built-in across a single 2.4 GHz and two 5 GHz bands. And it boasts RangeBoost to strengthen reception and beamforming to deliver a better signal over distance.
The router also features a powerful antivirus that works to ensure your entire network of devices remains safe. And there’s also a Link Aggregation feature that allows for two of the eight Gigabit LAN ports or one LAN and a WAN port to work together to offer double the typical connection speeds.
The Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse is one of the most versatile mice on the market. It’s three interchangeable side panels ensure that you have exactly what you need for exactly the scenario. One features 2 buttons, another 7, and a third 12.
The mouse has a 16,000 DPI 5G optical sensor that can handle 450 inches per second. There are 19 programmable buttons to get the mice customized to your liking. It has Razor Synapse coloring to offer 16.8 million colors of customization. And it integrates itself with all of your other Razer products like the Razer Blade Pro 17 to give you one cohesive gaming package.
The Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse is one of the most stylish and advanced gaming mice you’ll find on the market. It features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor that allows for sensitivity adjustments on the fly thanks to its reprogrammable DPO buttons.
You can choose a unique coloring scheme for the mouse thanks to the Razer Chroma RGB built-in that offers a color palette of 16.8 million. There are rubberized side grips for comfort. A strong rubberized scroll wheel for accuracy. And there are small, tactile bumps built into the mouse’s design to ensure you have full control at all times.
There are 9 programmable buttons that allow you to configure different profiles to suit the needs of different games. And the mechanical switches built-in are so durable it comes with a 2-year warranty that promises to handle up to 50 million clicks.
The PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controller is renowned as one of the best controllers in gaming history. And now it’s historically light on your wallet while it’s listed at 40% off for Black Friday.
The DualShock 4 sale is available in a plethora of colors too. Blue Camouflage, Electric Purple, Fortnite Jet Black, Glacier White, Gold, Green Camouflage, Jet Black, Magma Red, Midnight Blue, Red Camo, Rose Gold, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue are all designs included in the sale. So if you or someone on your list needs another controller for gaming, consider picking one up today.
Razer has an awesome deal running on its Nari Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset. You’ll save $60 picking it up while their sale is going. The headset is lightweight and sports an auto-adjusting headband for comfort. The speakers offer THX Spatial Audio to simulate 360 degrees of sound. And there are on headset audio controls so you can adjust your volume and mic quickly.
Battery life will last you about 16 hours which is impressive. The mic utilizes noise cancelation for clear in-game chatting. And the 2.4 GHz wireless connection ensure lag won’t be an issue up to 40 feet away.
Year after year, Konami’s PES continues to be one of the most successful sports games on the market. During Black Friday, the publisher has its title listed at a mere $29.99. So if you’re a soccer aficionado and have yet to purchase a 2020 title, grab the newest Pro Evolution Soccer while it’s listed at its holiday price.
If you’ve yet to experience it, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is regarded as one of the best platformers of all time. Developed by Retro Studios, you’ll play through a ton of levels a Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Cranky Kong. And new to the Nintendo Switch version of the game is Funky Kong who brings an easier mode to the challenging levels that the game presents.
If you have a streamer you’re shopping for this Black Friday, getting the AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K HDR Capture Card at 28% can save some serious cash. It boasts 4Kp60 HDR recording. Frame rates can be captured at as high as 240 FPS. And the unit promises ultra-low latency that will play uncompressed straight to the PC.
The capture card itself has RGB lighting for slick aesthetics. And with Cyber Link Power Director 15 included, you’ll be ready to go to work on 4K video editing without having to buy any additional software.
Wanna save $600 bucks on an awesome gaming PC? Of course you do! The Alienware M17 Gaming Notebook is currently running at 30% off for Black Friday. It’s one of the line’s slimmest devices ever. Sporting an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB Max Q processor, the laptop weighs in at under 6 pounds and features a robust runtime thanks to its 60 WHr battery.
Visuals are awesome thanks to the GDDR6 graphics card. There are 16 GB of 2666 Mhz DDR4 memory. There’s also 512 GB PCIe M.2 SSD of storage to ensure you’re not wanting for space. And with a 17.3 inch full HD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, your display will be one of the highlights of the entire device.
SteelSeries has some of the best gaming headsets on the market. So scoring a set at 28% off is a heck of a deal. The Arctis Pro + GameDAC Gaming Headset is designed with the audiophile in mind. The set features certified Hi-Res audio with premium speaker drivers sporting DTS surround sound. The set is also recognized as sporting one of the best microphones available. Thanks to the Arctis ClearCast bidirectional mic, you’ll have studio-level mic quality with noise cancelation too.
The headset also featuers an adjustable ski goggle headband to distribute weight evenly and comfortably. There’s also an easy to use OLED menu, on-ear ChatMix dial for leveling, audio and voice settings and plenty more.
There are quite a few Black Friday Razor laptop deals to look over. But one of the best deals across the line is on this Razer Blade Pro 17 at 26% off. It boasts an impressive 17.3-inch Full HD IPS display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It runs off of Intel’s Quad Core 7th Gen i7 processor. And it’s even VR ready thanks to the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 card.
Memory is robust with a 16 GB dual-channel, as well as a 256 GB SSD and 2 TB HDD. That can be expanded across the board though. The device is only .7″ thin and features a CNC aluminum chassis for durability. The keyboard is powered by Razer Chroma lighting too, giving each key around 16.8 million color options each.
Oculus-Go continues to represent one of the lowest price points to get a quality VR experience on the market. And with a Black Friday sale of 40% off, that price is even lower currently. It’s also one of the most convenience VR devices to use, as the set is all-inclusive with no PC or console required, as well as no cords to tangle your experience.
The set comes with VR controllers included. As well as built-in surround sound audio for full immersion. As we’ve said before, the package continues to be the most cost-efficient model on the market to get a true VR experience.
On the hunt for a PlayStation 4 Pro? You can pick up one during Black Friday for 25% off. Thus saving you a cool $100. The console comes bundled with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. So one of the world’s most popular titles is packed in for essentially free. There’s a Dual Shock 4 controller included too, of course. And the PlayStation 4 Pro touts 1 TB of storage so you can download all of the games you’ve been hoping for without worrying about running out of space.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons are typically pretty expensive. But thanks to the company’s Black Friday sales, you can pick up an extra set, both left and right, at an impressive 25% off. You’ll want to continue to go with Ninteod’s offerings instead of 3rd parties. Official Joy-Cons have several functions built within that others don’t. So don’t cheap out and get Nintendo’s official variety while they’re currently on sale.
-
The HC Gamerlife Pro Gaming Headset with Mic (Universal) is a high-end gaming headset that you can get on sale for a low-end price. It boasts crystal clear sound in which you can hear essentially everything. And with its comfortable ear pads, you can game on for hours without comfortability setting in.
The headset features a durable memorable frame and a detachable mic. It includes a durable braided cord too so you won’t have to worry about wear and tear over time. The design is slick, and it’s compatible with any device that comes included with a 3.5mm phone jack. It also comes with a full 2-year warranty, so there’s no chance of you walking away disappointed.
The Fnatic Gear Mechanical Esports Pro Gaming Keyboard MX is currently enjoying a 23% discount which slashes $30 off its typical sticker price. It features full RGB backlighting that ranges across 16.8 million color options. But there’s 8 easily activated lighting mode to switch between different styles quick.
It sports a detachable PU leather wrist rest. There’s FN lock, a USB passthrough, a dedicated media control section and a competition mode. And there’s even a place for a custom nameplate so no one “accidentally” walks off with your keyboard.
The keyboard also comes with and utilizes Fnatic OP software. So you’ll be able to fully customize it with mappable buttons, custom macros, RGB color control, and other unique actions.
Those looking to up their gaming skills couldn’t hurt their cause by picking up the Razer Turret Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard & Mouse Combo. Razer touts compatibility with both PC and Xbox One. And the keyboard’s RGB colors even function in-line with the Xbox’s dynamic lighting system.
Battery life is impressive, with the duo lasting between 11 and 30 hours with lighting and 43 to 50 without. Everything works wirelessly thanks to the 2.4 GHz USB receiver. And the retractable magnetic mouse mat ensures you’ll never accidentally drop the device.
The mouse operates with 16,000 DPI and a 5G optical sensor. While the keyboard features 1,000 Hz ultrapolling, 50g actuation, and mid-height keycaps. The set is an impressive one, so get it on sale while you can.
If you’re on the prowl for a gaming laptop on the cheap, you can’t go wrong with the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop. At nearly 20% off, you’re getting a portable PC that can handle running all of your favorite games. The computer comes equipped with a quad-core AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor which can hit up to 3.7 GHz. It also runs on an AMD Radeon RX560X graphics card to deliver fantastic looks.
The 17.3-inch full HD display is pristine, yet the device is only 1.02-inches thick. It runs on Windows 10 Home with 8 GB of DDR4 RAM. There are dual fans with anti-dust tech to keep it clean and cool. The keys are backlit with red and can handle upwards of 20 million hits. Wi-Fi is impressively strong with gigabit wave 2 802.11 that can hit 1.74 Gbps. And thanks to its MIL-STD-810 military standard construction, the laptop is extremely durable.
Crash returned to the PlayStation ecosystem in 2017 with the fantastically developed Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. And thanks to a solid Black Friday deal, you can pick up the remastered trilogy of PlayStation games now for the PlayStation 4 at its current sale price.
If you’re ordering a Switch on Black Friday, you’re going to need some games. And Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a fantastic choice for not just its price, but for how awesome it is too. The game features Nintendo’s Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Donkey Kong, and plenty more as they mix with Ubisoft’s hilarious Rabbids. And throughout a ton of levels, the two factions will battle it out in strategic turn-based gameplay.
-
You can save 43% on the impressive HyperX Cloud Flight Gaming Headset by picking it up while on sale for Black Friday. Made for the PC< PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 3, the HyperX Cloud Flight headset has a slew of notable features. It uses a 2.4 GHz wireless connection and touts a battery life of up to 30 hours without a charge.
It promises the top-notch comfort and audio that HyperX is renowned for. The headset is both durable and adjustable thanks to the steel slider. It sports 90-degree rotating ear cups with cool LED lighting. The noise-canceling microphone is detachable if desired. And the audio and mic controls conveniently rest onboard the headset itself.