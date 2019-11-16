How to Get Charmander in Pokemon Sword & Shield

One of the most beloved Pokemon in the history of the series is available in Game Freak’s newest entry, Pokemon Sword & Shield. Charmander is one of the original Starter Pokemon and has since rocketed in popularity since its debut in 1996. Evolving into Charmeleon and eventually Charizard, this Fire-Type Pokemon is obtainable once you beat the main campaign of Pokemon Sword & Shield. This means, you are unable to acquire this Pokemon in-game until you beat the story mode, which will take a fair amount of time.]

After you finish the campaign and regain control of your trainer, bring up your map and fly to Postwick. This is the first town you start in, so go to the very bottom of the map to find it. After you arrive, head down the road to the right towards Leon’s house. Enter Leon’s home and run up the stairs, taking a right when you reach the top floor.

In Leon’s room, you’ll find a Pokeball containing Charmander sitting in the middle of the room. You do not need to have room in your party to acquire Charmander and the game will let you automatically put him into your party. Its starting level will be 5, so you have a lot of work to do if you want to use Charizard in your party!

Keep in mind, Charmander cannot be caught out in the wild so you are required to beat the game to get him. So don’t stress about missing him during your adventure and focus on capturing other Pokemon as you progress through the story.

