Dead by Daylight Teases Next Killer: Spirit’s Dad?

We’re somehow already approaching Chapter 14 of Dead by Daylight, which means it’s time for another killer and survivor to enter the mix.

The developers released a teaser on November 13 and it’s one of the most interesting ones yet because it seems like it could be directly related to a chapter that has already released.

We received a lot of hints leading up to the eventual release of the Spirit, showing how she was massacred by her father. Now, it looks like her dad could actually be on the verge of coming into the game himself as a new killer.

This, if true, would be a first for the game and would open the door to many interesting lore-related things. The launch of the Archives mode has shown the developers have a story to tell here and by adding in Rin’s dad as a killer, it would be a good opportunity to tell it.

Dead by Daylight Chapter 14 Teaser

Wouldn’t it be crazy if the devs made the Spirit a survivor instead of a killer? She’s easily one of the most powerful killers in the game currently and talks of a nerf have been dominating a lot of the discussion around the game.

What if that nerf was actually be switched to a survivor? It would be interesting, to say the least. It’s hard to tell what the plans are from this teaser alone, but it has us excited nonetheless.

A fan in the YouTube comment section translated the voiceover at the beginning and it seems like instead of being her father, it would actually be an ancestor.

“Yamaoka joined the battlefield and unleashed hell on his foes. No one could match the raw fury of his Katana, which elevated him to a legend. They say his devilish mask haunted the dreams of all men.”

No matter what the case may be, it would be the first time a killer would be related to another, which would be very cool.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

