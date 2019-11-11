Dead by Daylight Leak Reveals New Ghostface Cosmetics

As has been the case with many of the licensed killers and survivors in Dead by Daylight, cosmetics are hard to come by as there likely has to be some sort of deal struck between the devs and studios.

However, we recently received a new set of cosmetics for the Halloween chapter, that finally lets us look at Michael Myers in a hospital gown. It sounds like things aren’t ending there either, as a new leak has suggested a Ghostface cosmetic is on the way.

Curiously, when Ghostface first entered the game, he did so with his iconic mask, but the rest of his outfit wasn’t familiar to fans of the movie series.

A leak says Ghostface will be receiving a classic mask, knife, and outfit so for those who out there who want a more traditional look, it sounds like you’ll be in luck.

Ghostface Cosmetics Release Date

According to the leak by Twitter page LeaksbyDaylight, the new Ghostface bundle will be coming on November 13 and will retail for 900 Auric Cells. It’s a pretty penny, but for those diehard Scream fans out there, it will be hard to resist.

On top of the Ghostface leak, the page also reveals the rest of the schedule for this month and until January, including a Black Friday sale that will feature half-off chapters that were released before the Stranger Things one.

Keep in mind that this remains a leak for the time being so until we get official word from the developers, it should be taken with a grain of salt.

It’s certainly an exciting time to get involved in Dead by Daylight, even after all these years. The game is still receiving new content frequently, so there’s always something to look forward to on the horizon.

There doesn’t seem to be an end to what can really be added to the game, and there is still a variety of third-party content that can be added with Friday the 13th, Hellraiser, Chucky, and many more.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.