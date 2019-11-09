What Does Monster Energy Do in Death Stranding?

Once you progress far enough in Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s new PS4 exclusive title that puts you into the shoes of a protagonist who bears Norman Reedus’ likeness, you’ll come across another familiar item in Monster Energy.

That’s right, the Monster Energy drink makes an appearance in Death Stranding for some reason, and it really stands out when you see it for the first time. It’s not just simple product placement either, it actually has an important use in the game.

As expected, a game about traveling across the world delivering cargo, stamina will play a big role. This is where the Monster comes into play.

How to Use Monster Energy in Death Stranding

When you’re in your private room, you can start slamming down some Monsters to get a boost to your stamina before you head out. The game will allow you to get up to 25 percent bonus stamina so it’s actually pretty worthwhile.

You can also fill up your cantine with the delicious energy drink so you’ll be able to replenish your energy while out in the world. Wading across rivers, climbing steep hills, and carrying tons of cargo will take a lot out of you so having a second wind like this certainly pays off.

The question remains of how Monster was able to survive whatever happened in the world, but nothing else was. There’s certainly a lot of the energy drink in the world so somebody must still be producing it.

Players quickly find out that drinking the rainwater isn’t going to benefit anybody, so perhaps this is why they have to rely on the Monster Energy. It’s definitely strange to see such a recognizable symbol in the world of Death Stranding but it is what it is.

Death Stranding is out now exclusively for PS4.