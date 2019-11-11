Death Stranding PC Release Date: When To Expect It

The latest game by Hideo Kojima, Death Stranding, has finally arrived and it has already captivated players.

One of the major downsides is the game is only available for PS4 at the moment, but that will be changing in the near future.

For those looking forward to playing on PC in 2019, that’s not going to happen, but it will be happening sooner than you think. On top of that, it’s going to be arriving on both the Epic Games Store and Steam at the same time, so for those out there who aren’t fans of the EGS, they will be able to choose a different platform if they’d like.

Death Stranding PC Release Date

Unfortunately, there isn’t a definitive release date locked down for Death Stranding on PC, but we do know the timeframe it will arrive in.

Currently, it’s on pace to arrive in summer 2020, so we’re still several months out, but it could certainly be a lot worse. For comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2 took a little over a year to arrive on PC, so Death Stranding will at least be arriving a little bit earlier than that.

One thing PC will have over PS4 is the ability to fully push the graphics to another level. Death Stranding is easily one of the best looking console games of this generation, but even the PS4 Pro can’t hold a candle to even mid-range PCs.

Another thing PC can do is push the framerate much higher than possible on consoles. With most graphically heavy games like Death Stranding and RDR2, they are locked at 30 FPS. On PC, that will be able to be pushed to 60 FPS and beyond, so it’s a big reason to wait for it there if you want to.

We’ll keep you updated on when the PC release date is revealed. Death Stranding is out now for PS4.

