Diablo 3 Season 19 Set and Legendary Changes

Later this month, players will be able to jump into Diablo 3 Season 19.

As with every Diablo 3 season, Blizzard mixes up the sets and Legendary items so players will have some changes to look forward to as they jump into another lengthy grind.

Leading into the new season, Blizzard released the patch notes for 2.6.7, which will be the patch Season 19 will play on. In these patch notes, they go over a plethora of changes for the season and they will play a big part in what class players choose for the season.

This update comes after weeks of testing on the PTR so it’s not the first time players have been able to get their hands on it. In fact, Blizzard was so kind that they showed what exactly was changed from the PTR to the live game.

Blizzard explains this is a Barbarian centric patch so if that’s your main class, you’ll find a lot to like here. However, the new set hasn’t arrived just yet so stay tuned for more information on that end.

We have to say, it’s nice to see Diablo 3 still getting some form of support this late into its life. It’s hard to believe that we’re already to Season 19, but here we are.

There’s no telling how much support the game will continue to receive in the future as during BlizzCon 2019, we finally got our first look at Diablo 4.

The gameplay and atmosphere of the fourth installment look like it’ll be a departure from how Diablo 3 was and will instead become darker, in a return to the series’ roots. Anyway, enough blabbing on about Diablo 4.

Let’s take a look at all of the new sets and legendary items that will be arriving in Season 19. Diablo 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. You can read the full 2.6.7 patch notes here.

Every Set and Legendary Change in Diablo 3