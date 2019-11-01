Diablo 4 Finally Revealed in a New Trailer at Blizzcon 2019

The hotly anticipated Diablo 4 has been officially revealed during Blizzcon 2019. After the disastrous reception of last year’s Diablo: Immortal, the pressure was on Blizzard to announce the game that fans have been waiting for. Despite being leaked weeks prior to the event, Blizzard remained mum on whether any of the rumors or gossip was true. Thankfully, Diablo fans are in for a treat, as the fourth installment is on the way.

Unveiled during the Opening Ceremony, we got a brief cinematic trailer that showcased a decimated village that appears to be Sanctuary. In it, we get a look at some treasure hunters attempting to break into what they believe is a vault filled with treasure. But since this is Diablo, the greedy humans accidentally stumble upon a gate to Hell and not mountains of gold. See, this is why you don’t trust anything hidden in a cave filled with monsters.

The trailer ends with the humans being sacrificed to summon the Mother of Misery known as Lilith. One of the Lesser Evils, she appears to be the main antagonist for Diablo 4, but we do expect the franchise’s iconic villain to make an appearance.

You can check out the full announcement trailer below!

After the trailer, Blizzard explained that they will be embracing their horror roots with this entry. Described as dark, players will get to venture into Hell and get to interact with other players roaming the landscape. PvP is confirmed to return, along with the co-op gameplay that the franchise is known for. Isometric gameplay makes a return, with Diablo 4 set to release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Some classes set to return include the Druid, Sorceress, and Barbarian. Each of which possesses a variety of unique abilities such as utilizing ice, meteors, or even turning into a massive bear. The new gameplay player also showcases a variety of terrifying demons and other twisted abominations that you’ll encounter.

