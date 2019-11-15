How to Download Minecraft Earth on iOS

Minecraft Earth is the newest Augmented Reality game to dominate the mobile gaming scene. Taking the franchise’s iconic design of letting players build with blocks, Minecraft Earth turns the real world into your building canvas. Available on both iOS and Android devices, Minecraft Earth is a free-to-play game that is compatible with a variety of different phones and tablets. The oldest that will Minecraft Earth is the iPhone SE, so make sure to check our master list to see if your phone works with this game.

How to Download on iOS

1. Open the App Store 2. Select Search 3. Type “Minecraft Earth” 4. Click “Get” to Start Downloading 5. Exit App Store 6. Click Minecraft Earth Icon 7. Open Game and Download the Content Package 8. Hit “Let’s Play” 9. Sign Into Your Microsoft Account (or make one) 10, Accept Terms of Service 11. Enjoy!

Keep in mind the game is still in Early Access so it’s not uncommon to encounter bugs or connectivity issues. If you’re new to Minecraft, this title also opens with a generally helpful tutorial system that walks you through the basics of playing the game. Just like Pokemon GO, you’ll need to walk around the real world and explore areas together materials, fight monsters, or meet other players.

This title is currently available in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Philippines, Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, and Iceland. Additionally, if you cannot find the game on the App Store, try going to this link as it should lead you directly to the game’s storefront.

