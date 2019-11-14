Every New Game Coming to Xbox Game Pass in December & 2020

Another large collection of games destined for the Xbox Game Pass has been announced. Revealed during the Inside Xbox stream, a variety of titles were revealed to be on their way for December and in 2020. Microsoft also announced a handful of games that will be available to play later today. Ranging from big-budget Triple-A titles to smaller independent games, there’s a lot coming to Microsoft’s live service in the coming months.

Here’s every game coming to Xbox Game Pass today, December, and later on in 2020.

Available Today

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC)

Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Xbox One)

Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition (PC)

LEGO: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (Xbox One)

RAGE 2 (Console, coming soon to PC)

Remnant: From the Ashes (Xbox One)

The Talos Principle (Xbox One & PC)

Tracks: The Train Set Game (Xbox One & PC)

December

Darksiders III (Xbox One & PC) ‘

Halo: Reach (Xbox One & PC)

Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (Xbox One)

My Friend Pedro (Xbox One/PC)

The Escapists 2 (Xbox One)

The Red Strings Club (PC)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Xbox One)

Vambrace: Cold Soul (Xbox One & PC)

2020

Carrion (Xbox One & PC)

Cris Tales (Xbox One & PC)

Cyber Shadow (Xbox One & PC))

Double Kick Heroes (Xbox One & PC)

Edge of Eternity (Xbox One & PC)

Final Fantasy franchise (Xbox One & PC)

Final Fantasy VII

o Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered

o Final Fantasy IX

o Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered

o Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered

o Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age

o Final Fantasy XIII

o Final Fantasy XIII-2

o Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII

o Final Fantasy XV

o Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered o Final Fantasy IX o Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered o Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered o Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age o Final Fantasy XIII o Final Fantasy XIII-2 o Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII o Final Fantasy XV Forager (Xbox One & PC)

Haven (Xbox One & PC)

It Lurks Below (Xbox One & PC)

Levelhead (Xbox One & PC)

PHOGS (Xbox One & PC) – ID@Xbox

She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox One & PC)

SkateBIRD (Xbox One & PC)

Streets of Rage 4 (Xbox One & PC)

Scourge Bringer (Xbox One & PC)

Supraland (Xbox One)

Tekken 7 (Xbox One)

Touhou Luna Nights (Xbox One & PC)

The Red Lantern (Xbox One)

West of Dead (Xbox One & PC)

For those still on the fence about this service, Microsoft is offering the first three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a single dollar. Additionally, all members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will get 1 month of EA Access, 3 months of Discord Nitro, and 6 months of Spotify Premium free. Along with the games listed above, there are several titles set to leave this service on November 30. These titles are Abzu, Below, Football Manager 2019, GRID 2, and Strange Brigade, so make sure to play them before they vanish.

WE WILL BE ADDING THE WITCHER 3, HALO REACH, BLEEDING EDGE, THE YAKUZA FRANCHISE AND THE FINAL FANTASY FRANCHISE. WE ORIGINALLY TYPED THIS IN LOWERCASE BUT IT DIDN’T FEEL RIGHT pic.twitter.com/UfKUzfr1q5 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 14, 2019

With so many companies jumping on the Netflix model for games, Microsoft’s Game Pass continues to be the best available. It will be interesting to see how other publishers react to Xbox One’s dominating control over the game subscription model. Additionally, streaming will come to Xbox Game Pass in the future, but details are limited.

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for the latest gaming news, guides, and more.