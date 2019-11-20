VideoVideo related to sennheiser gsp 370 wireless gaming headset review 2019-11-19T22:33:21-05:00

Specs

• Battery Life: Up to 100 Hours

• Frequency Response (Microphone): 100-6,300 Hz

• Ear Coupling: Around Ear

• Cable Length: 1,5-m Charging Cable

• Weight: 285-g

• Pick-Up Pattern: Unidirectional

• Microphone Sensitivity: -41 DBV/Pa

• Connection: Wireless

• Frequency Response (Headphones): 20-20,000 Hz

• Transducer Principle (Headphones): Dynamic, Closed

• Sound Pressure Level (SPL): 117 DB

There’s an overwhelming collection of wireless gaming headsets available across the market nowadays. Razer, Turtle Beach, LucidSound and HyperX largely make up the gamut of gaming peripheral companies that are responsible for producing quality wireless audio gear. Another standout gaming headset manufacturer is Sennheiser, a company best known for creating the types of headsets that can be utilized for everyday non-gaming activities. Sennheiser’s latest wireless gaming headset has been released and it comes in the form of the powerful GSP 370. This brand new headset model may be a bit on the pricey side for some, but its strong sound quality and shockingly long battery life make the GSP 370 worth all the big bucks.

From a visual standpoint, the GSP 370 looks simple and quite sleek. When it comes time to don the headset and keep it on for an extended period of gaming time, its comfortability factor remains high throughout. The earmuffs feel just right, the headband sits comfortably and it wraps around in a way that doesn’t make it feel too tight. The GSP 370 is a durable pair of headphones too, so it definitely has the staying power needed from such a high-priced purchase. Accessing the microphone is a simple affair due to the fact that it’s permanently attached to the headset and accessible since a simple pull-down motion can result in the activation of voice chat. Messing around with the volume wheel that’s located on the right earmuff becomes second nature due to its ease of access, too.

The GSP 370’s sound quality is simply amazing. On a PC setup, I used it while playing a number of AAA games with quality soundtracks and intense audio, such as Indivisible, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Simply put, all of the most important sound elements that were meant to be heard in the best way possible came through clearly and efficiently on the GSP 370. Sennheiser is highly regarded for its high-class sound quality, which is thankfully represented by the GSP 370. The bass sound performance is strong, plus the mic’s noise-canceling properties make for a very clear and concise experience from players on either end of the GSP 370. You can tinker around with the headset’s audio settings and update it through the accompanying suite program, which is a plus for serious audiophiles.

The biggest and best feature that the GSP 370 has going for it is its amazingly long battery life. You can expect to keep the GSP 370 on your head for up to 100 hours, which is a major plus. The low latency technology applied to this headset provides the perfect wireless gaming experience, while the excellent battery lifespan lets you enjoy the GSP 370 for a few extra days before charging it fully once again. That easily makes the GSP 370 a preferable option to adopt for both home console owners and PC-minded players.

Pros:

The long battery life easily stands out as the GSP 370’s best feature

The overall sound quality coming through the ear muffs and the microphone is excellent

The comfortability factor is high

Cons:

It’s definitely a bit pricey

Rating: 5.0 out of 5.0

