Halo Reach PC & Xbox One Release Date Set for December

The long-awaited Halo: Reach has finally received a release date for both PC and Xbox. Announced during the Inside Xbox stream, 343 Industries community director Brian Jarrard took to the stage to shed new details on this upcoming title. Set to release on December 3rd for both platforms, Halo: Reach will be the first title in the Halo: Master Chief Collection available through Steam.

Players can now pre-load the game on Xbox Game Pass, the Microsoft Store, and Steam. You can either purchase the entire collection for $39.99 or just Halo: Reach for $9.99. Console users can get the updated version of the Master Chief Collection which will include the Halo 3: ODST campaign along with the entirety of Halo: Reach.

Halo: Reach falls on December 3. Learn more about how Noble Team will be joining Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One and PC with @MicrosoftStore & @steam_games: https://t.co/y5NHDTiQ1E pic.twitter.com/lLp1XYgfxk — Halo (@Halo) November 14, 2019

Keep in mind, PC users will need to wait as the Master Chief Collection will not include the entire Halo saga at launch. Instead, 343 Industries are releasing each title in chronological order as they finish them, meaning it could be another year or so before the original Halo comes to Steam. Thankfully, players can purchase the pieces individually if they only want specific titles in the collection.

For the unfamiliar, Halo: Reach originally released in 2010 and it chronicles humanity’s initial conflict with The Covenant. Considered one of the best campaigns in the entire franchise, Halo: Reach was received positively by both critics and fans. This was also thanks to the unique, dynamic multiplayer that revolved around classic Halo game mixed with various suit augmentations that gave users unique abilities.

Halo: Reach is set to release on December 3 for Xbox One and PC.

See Also

Make sure to follow me on Twitter for the latest gaming news, guides, and more.