How to Beat Oggdo Bogdo in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Shortly into your adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order you’ll come across a giant frog by the name of Oggdo Bogdo and it will quickly become one of your toughest challenges yet.

You are able to completely avoid it if you want to, but if you’re a dedicated Jedi, you know that isn’t an option and you won’t stop until it ceases to live.

When you are inevitably beaten by it on your first, second, and third attempts, you might want to figure out if there is a strategy to defeating this giant frog. Fortunately, it’s not too difficult if you know what you’re doing. It’s also nice that the checkpoint is so close so when you are killed, you won’t have to cover much ground to come back.

How to Defeat Oggdo Bogdo

The two things you’ll need to utilize is your parry and your roll. By using both of these, you’ll be able to make quick work of this powerful beast.

Whenever it’s performing a simple attack, parry the blow (LB/L2) and strike once you do this. Almost every time you parry and then attack, the frog will perform a belly flop of sorts that requires you to roll out of the way.

It will usually follow up the belly flop with a tongue attack that you’ll also want to dodge with a roll. which is done by double-tapping B or O, depending on your controller.

Basically, when Oggdo Bogdo begins to glow red, you’ll want to avoid it. After you master these two tips, you should be able to make quick work of this large amphibian.

If you’re just here for the collectible, you can run by it and grab it. Even if you die, the game will register this so you don’t have to worry about spending too much time here if you don’t want to.

With this being just the first mini-boss, we can expect things to get a lot more difficult going forward.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.