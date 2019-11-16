How to Get a Scomp Link in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Very early into your playthrough of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, your droid companion BD-1 will have its Scomp Link damaged which may seem like no big deal at the time, but it ends up having a big impact in the game going forward if you want to find all the hidden secrets.

There are many boxes in the game scattered across the many planets that will be locked until you get a repaired Scomp Link. You won’t be able to fix it right away, but once you discover the Force Push ability, you’ll be in business.

Here’s how you’ll be able to get BD-1 that repaired Scomp Link.

How to Get the Scomp Link in Fallen Order

Once you learn Force Push, you’ll need to make your way to the Weathered Monument on Zeffo, a new planet that was created just for this game.

There’s a broken-down door that you couldn’t access earlier but now that you have the Force on your side, you’ll be able to blast the door open with no problem. From here, all you’ll have to do is jump down and head left where you’ll come across a workbench that contains a new Scomp Link for BD-1.

Once this is installed, you’ll be able to open up all of those locked crates, which will be something anyone looking to 100 percent the game will have to do.

Chances are, there are plenty of locked crates and doors you have already had to leave behind up to this point in the game so you’ll have to go back and open those up again. Backtracking is never all that exciting, but with a game as gorgeous as Fallen Order, we’ll have to make an exception.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

