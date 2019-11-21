How to Access the Maliwan Blacksite in Borderlands 3

Anew update for Borderlands 3 as officially dropped and it’s introducing a ton of new changes to the various Vault Hunters, along with an end-game activity. Called the Maliwan Blacksite, this dungeon is designed for level 50 players who have assembled their final builds. Set on a remote planet, players will have to fight their way through hordes of Maliwan troops and local wildlife.

Available only after you complete the main campaign, you can obtain the quest by visiting the Sanctuary III. Head past the Shift Chest and keep going down the hall until you reach the first staircase. You can find the mission node on your right, which will task you going to the bridge and inputting the coordinates for the blacksite. After this, all you have to do is go to the drop pod and you’ll be sent to the new activity.

This is a pretty difficult mission, so we strongly recommend bringing a team along with you. Enemies hit very hard, especially if you’re on Mayhem 3 or above. Respawning is disabled, so you’ll need to rely on either the Second Wind mechanic or your teammates to save you. For those that die, you’ll be removed from the activity and forced to watch the rest of your team.

If you’re looking for a great place to farm for loot or test any new builds, this is the place to go!

