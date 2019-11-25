MTG Secret Lair Drop Cards, Release Date & Price

A new product from Wizards of the Coast has been revealed and it’s another special collector’s edition featuring new artwork for a selection of Magic: The Gathering cards. Announced via IGN and called “Secret Lair Drop Series,” these cards will only be available for a very limited amount of time, making them quite rare. Given Wizards of the Coast’s hit or miss record with collector sets, it will be intriguing to see how this is received by fans. Here’s everything you need to know about MTG’s Secret Lair Drop cards.

Secret Lair Drop Release Date

If you are looking to pick up these cards then make sure to keep an eye out early next month. Each card will only be available for 24 hours, so if you want to grab them make sure to log on at this listed time and date.

All Seven Drops (Secret Lair Bundle) – December 2

– December 2 Bitterblossom Dreams – December 3

– December 3 Eldraine Wonderland – December 4

– December 4 Restless in Peace – December 5

– December 5 Seeing Visions – December 6

– December 6 <explosion sounds> – December 7

– December 7 Kaleidoscope Killers – December 8

– December 8 OMG KITTIES! – December 9

Every single one of these Secret Lair Drops will be purchasable at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. These will run for 24 hours and then vanish forever. If you order these cards you will also receive codes for digital rewards. These can be used on both MTG Arena and Magic Online, however, not every card is available on Arena so they will be turned into sleeves.

Secret Lair Drop Price

If you are considering picking up these cards, know that each package will cost either $29.99 or $39.99 USD depending on what the Secret Lair Drop is. Alternatively, you can purchase the entire collection on December 2 for $199.99, which is a decent deal if you plan on owning all of them. There is no limited quantity of these cards, so don’t worry about them being sold out the day they release. That being said, you are still required to place your order within that card’s 24 hour period.

Secret Lair Drop Cards

Currently, only a few cards have been revealed, with the rest scheduled to drop throughout the day. Tied to various influencers, you can see the complete reveal schedule here if you plan on watching them live. We will be updating this list as they are released throughout the day. Below are all the release and unboxing videos for the different cards, with the exception of OMG KITTIES! which was tied to an article by IGN.

Bitterblossom Dreams (Bitterblossom + Tokens)

OMG KITTIES! (Leonin Warleader, Regal Caracal, Qasali Slingers, Mirri, Weatherlight Duelist, Arahbo, Roar of the World, Cat Tokens)

Eldraine Wonderland (Basic Snow-Covered Land Cycle)

Secret Lair – Eldraine Wonderland Reveal and Unboxing with Amy the AmazonianThis reveal video shows off the snowy secret of the Secret Lair. Spoilers: it's snow lands! The Eldraine Wonderland drop from Secret Lair will be available for only 24 hours starting at 9AM PT on December 4th at SecretLair.Wizards.com for $29.99 Follow me on Twitch ► https://www.twitch.tv/amazonian Follow me on Twitter ► https://twitter.com/coL_Amazonian Subscribe on Youtube ► http://bit.ly/AmazonianArmy This video (and my channel) are sponsored by Wizards of the Coast! 2019-11-25T19:00:00.000Z

