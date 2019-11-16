NBA 2K Hack: 2K Video Game Reacts to Racist Facebook Vandalism

2K Sports’ Facebook pages were vandalized late Friday evening.

What seemed like a practical joke actually wasn’t as 2K’s WWE 2K and NBA 2K Facebook fan page were filled with racial slurs and posted online.

Below are screenshots of what was posted because the posts have since been deleted.

I spoke to a couple of representatives from 2K Sports this evening. One who shared that they are monitoring the situation and had no idea what happened.

2K posted an official response about their Facebook posts via Twitter by stating:

We are aware that social media accounts across the 2K label have been compromised and offensive material is being posted that does not reflect the values of 2K or our partners. We are actively working to fix this as soon as possible.

According to posts on the WWE 2K page, the posts appear to be coming from two users who call themselves “nublom” and “aqua.” There may be more.

