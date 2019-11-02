Pokemon GO A Colossal Discovery: Step-by-Step Guide

Pokemon GO’s Special Research quest, A Colossal Discovery, is going live today.

The Special Research quest is similar to the others, except that you need to purchase a special ticket in the in-game shop to join. Players have until November 2 at 5:00 p.m. local time to purchase the ticket, according to Niantic.

Once you have the ticket, you can start the quest by opening the app any time between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on November 2. After starting the quest, you can complete it at any point, but Niantic recommends completing it within the time period for an optimal experience. You’ll be able to earn up to 10 additional Raid Passes during the time period at no cost when spinning the Photo Discs of Gyms. You can’t keep the Raid Passes after the time period is over and you can’t hold more than one at a time.

Completing this quest will earn you an exclusive avatar pose, a Unova Stone, a Sinnoh Stone and an encounter with Regigigas before it appears in EX Raids.

Without further ado, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to beat Pokemon GO’s A Colossal Discovery Special Research Quest.

Quest 1 of 4

Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid – Reward: 3,000 XP

Catch seven rock-type Pokemon – Reward: Carnidos Encounter

Evolve seven rock-type Pokemon – Reward: Tyranitar Encounter

Completion Reward: Three Golden Razz Berries, 3,000 Stardust & 10 Great Balls

Tips: It just so happens that Regirock, Regice and Registeel are appearing in Raids from now until November 4 at 1:00 p.m. PST., according to Niantic. In addition to that, the rock-type Pokemon Geodude and Aron are appearing more often in the wild during that time period. Be sure to catch those Pokemon during the time frame to ensure that you can complete the quest. If you don’t, you’ll have to wait until the legendary trio appear in Raids again or in Research Breakthrough rewards.

Be sure to use Pinap berries when catching rock-type Pokemon to get the Candy you need to evolve them.

To save your Candy, evolve Pokemon only to the second evolution stage. Evolving them further to the third stage will just use up your Candy.

Quest 2 of 4

Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid – Reward: 3,000 XP

Catch seven ice-type Pokemon – Reward: Lapras Encounter

Evolve seven ice-type Pokemon – Reward: Abomasnow Encounter

Completion Reward: Sinnoh Stone, 3,000 Stardust & 10 Great Balls

Tips: Even though catching either Regirock, Regice or Registeel from Raids will complete the task above, you should be catching one of each if you don’t have them already. You’ll need at least one of each for the final step.

For the ice-type Pokemon, keep your eye out for Spheal and Swinub as they are boosted until November 4 as well.

Quest 3 of 4

Catch a Regirock, Regice or Registeel from a Raid – Reward: 3,000 XP

Catch seven steel-type Pokemon – Reward: Shieldon Encounter

Evolve seven steel-type Pokemon – Reward: Steelix Encounter

Completion Reward: Unova Stone, 3,000 Stardust & 10 Great Balls

Tips: Now you should keep your eye out for Magnemite and Aron as they are boosted until November 4 as well and will help you complete the tasks.

Quest 4 of 4

Take a snapshot of Regirock – Reward: 3,000 XP

Take a snapshot of Regice – Reward: 3,000 XP

Take a snapshot of Registeel – Reward: 3,000 XP

Completion Reward: Regigigas encounter, 10 Regigigas Candy & the avatar pose

Tips: Now you are simply tasked with taking snapshots of Regirock, Regice and Registeel. To do so, go into the Pokemon page, select the Pokemon and touch the camera icon.

This is why you should have caught one of each Legendary Pokemon if you haven’t done so already. However, if you caught each of the trio when they were previously available (either through Raids or Research Breakthrough rewards), you can use them for snapshots too.

Be sure to use a Lucky Egg to get double the XP.

