pokemon go friend fest pokemon list

Pokemon GO’s Friend Fest event is live from now until December 2, and with it comes increased encounter rates for certain Pokemon.

According to Niantic’s blog post, you can encounter family-themed Pokemon such as both genders of Nidoran and their evolutions in the wild and as rewards for completing Research Tasks. In addition to that, the Stardust cost for trades has been cut in half, players can make two Special Trades per day instead of one and you gain an attack boost when you battle in Raids with friends.

Users on The Silph Road Subreddit have already began to chronicle the species of Pokemon that spawn more frequently in the wild. From the reports, it looks like in addition to both genders of Nidoran and their evolutions, Pokemon that are known to bunch up together for their evolutions or who have multiple heads are featured as well. That being said, these are player reports so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any updates.

Here’s the current Friend Fest Pokemon List so far:

Nidoran (male)

Nidoran (female)

Magnemite

Doduo

Diglett

Combee

Exeggcute

Some of the Pokemon featured above can also be obtained by completing event exclusive Research Tasks. Click here for the full list of Research Tasks for Friend Fest.

In other news, Terrakion has been added to five-star Raids yesterday and will be available to fight and catch until December 17, according to Niantic.

In December, Niantic will host a two day event where Pokemon featured in Community Day events throughout 2019 are more likely to be encountered in the wild. Pokemon featured in prior Community Day events will also be found in Eggs and Raid Battles. You can also evolve Pokemon featured in 2018 and 2019 Community Day events to receive their Community Day-exclusive moves. You can see the full schedule and list of Pokemon featured during the event on Niantic’s blog.

