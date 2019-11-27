pokemon go friend fest research tasks

Pokemon GO’s Friend Fest event is live from now until December 2, and with it comes exclusive Research Tasks.

According to Niantic’s blog post, you can encounter family-themed Pokemon such as both genders of Nidoran and their evolutions in the wild and as rewards for completing Research Tasks. In addition to that, the Stardust cost for trades has been cut in half, players can make two Special Trades per day instead of one and you gain an attack boost when you battle in Raids with friends.

Users on The Silph Road have already began to chronicle the Research Tasks for the event. Here’s the full list of Friend Fest Research Tasks and their rewards. We will update the article if we notice any new tasks.

Friend Fest: Win a Trainer Battle against another Trainer – Dugtrio or Dodrio

Friend Fest: Trade a Pokemon with a Friend – Nidoran (male) or Nidoran (female)

Friend Fest: Catch a Nidoran (male) – Nidoran (female)

Friend Fest: Catch a Nidoran (female) – Nidoran (male)

In other news, Terrakion has been added to five-star Raids yesterday and will be available to fight and catch until December 17, according to Niantic.

See also: