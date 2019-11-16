Pokemon GO Galarian Weezing Counters for Raids & PvP

To celebrate the release of Pokemon Sword & Shield, Galarian Weezing will be added to Pokemon GO today.

Players can fight Galarian Weezing in four-star Raids on November 16 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in their local time zones, the hour after Community Day is over. After the Raid Hour is over, Galarian Weezing will occasionally appear in Raids, according to Niantic.

Here are the best counters to use against Galarian Weezing in Pokemon GO.

Galarian Weezing is poison- and fairy-type. That makes it resist grass-, dark- and fairy-type moves and double resist fighting- and bug-type moves. However, it’s weak to ground-, steel- and psychic-type moves.

According to GamePress, it has the Quick Move Tackle and the Charge Moves Sludge, Hyper Beam, Play Rough and Overheat.

Your best bet against Galarian Weezing is Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike. Mewtwo has always been crazy strong, and if you have one with Psystrike then you have one of the best psychic-type attackers in the game if not the best. If you have one with Psychic instead of Psystrike, that will be just fine. It’s still a crazy strong psychic-type attacker even with Psychic.

Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash is just behind Mewtwo. Metagross has been the go-to steel-type attacker ever since it got its Community Day-exclusive move Meteor Mash. However, a Metagross with Flash Cannon will be just fine. Metagross also resists most of Galarian Weezing’s moves: Tackle, Sludge, Hyper Beam and Play Rough. However, it is weak against Overheat.

Another excellent counter is Excadrill with Mud Slap and Drill Run. Excadrill is the premiere ground-type attacker thanks to Drill Run, beating out Groudon and Garchomp according to GamePress. And just like Metagross, it resists most of Galarian Weezing’s moves with the exeption of Overheat which it is weak against.

Here are some other great counters you can use against Galarian Weezing:

Groudon

Garchomp

Latios

Espeon

Dialga

Jirachi

Rhyperior

