Pokemon GO Galarian Weezing Max CP & Stats

To celebrate the release of Pokemon Sword & Shield, Galarian Weezing will be added to Pokemon GO today.

Players can fight Galarian Weezing in four-star Raids on November 16 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in their local time zones, the hour after Community Day is over. After the Raid Hour is over, Galarian Weezing will occasionally appear in Raids, according to Niantic.

Here are its max CP and stats in Pokemon GO.

Max CP at Level 40: 2,293

Lowest CP at Level 40: 1,947 Max CP at Level 20: 1,310

Lowest CP at Level 20: 1,112 Attack: 174

Defense: 197

Stamina: 163 Type: Fairy & Poison Quick Moves: Tackle

Charge Moves: Sludge, Hyper Beam, Play Rough & Overheat

Galarian Weezing is poison- and fairy-type. That makes it resist grass-, dark- and fairy-type moves and double resist fighting- and bug-type moves. However, it’s weak to ground-, steel- and psychic-type moves.

Unfortunately, Galarian Weezing isn’t worth powering up. While its typing is unique and it just looks awesome, its stats and CP are just not that impressive. What really holds it back is its lack of a Quick Move that’s the same type as it. Pokemon get bonuses to attack power if they use a move that’s the same type as the Pokemon. Play Rough is a good move, but its other moves don’t really cut it.

The best moveset for Galarian Weezing is Tackle with Sludge + Play Rough. Since none of the other Charge Moves are the same type as Galarian Weezing, they’re not really worth using. I suppose it’s not a bad idea if you use Overheat as a check against steel-types, but you shouldn’t be using this Pokemon against steel-types anyway.

