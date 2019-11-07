Pokemon GO Looming in the Shadows: Step-by-Step Guide

The leaders of Team GO Rocket are now live in Pokemon GO, and you can fight them through a new Special Research quest known as “Looming in the Shadows.”

According to a new blog post from Niantic, Team GO Rocket Grunts may now drop Mysterious Components. Assemble six of those to make Rocket Radars that can be used to sniff out the Team GO Rocket Leaders and battle them. Even though players with Rocket Radars are the only ones able to detect hideouts for the leaders, they can still collaborate since hideouts appear to players in the same places.

As you progress through the Special Research quest, you’ll get a Super Rocket Radar that will help you locate the big boss of Team GO Rocket, Giovanni. According to a trailer released today, Giovanni will be able to use Shadow Moltres, Articuno and Zapdos.

To complete Looming in the Shadows, you need to have completed a previous Special Research quest known as “A Troubling Situation,” according to one user on The Silph Road Subreddit.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on the Pokemon GO Looming in the Shadows Special Research quest. We will add more steps as they become available to players.

Quest 1 of 6

Spin 10 Pokestops – Reward: 500 XP

Defeat three Team GO Rocket Grunts – Reward: 500 XP

Catch one Shadow Pokemon – Reward: 500 XP

Completion Reward: 500 Stardust, 10 PokeBalls, 10 Razz Berries

Tips: This is a pretty easy first step. You’ll find Team GO Rocket Grunts as you walk around spinning PokeStops. You’ll know they’re there because the PokeStop is noticeably darker and quivering.

Quest 2 of 6

Spin a PokeStop five days in a row – Reward: 750 XP

Purify 15 Shadow Pokemon – Reward: 750 XP

Win five Raids – Reward: 750 XP

Completion Reward: 1,000 Stardust, 3 Hyper Potions & 3 Revives

Tips: This step is going to take a bit more time, so just be patient and don’t forget to spin PokeStops each day for five days. Make sure that you have the Candies and Stardust to purify all those Shadow Pokemon. As for the Raids, you can complete Raids of any difficulty tier and complete the task. You don’t need to go after the five-star Raids if you don’t want to.

