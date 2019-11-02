Pokemon GO Regigigas Counters in Raids & PvP

Regigigas is now available to encounter in the “A Colossal Discovery” Special Research quest, but it’ll soon be available to fight in EX Raids according to Niantic.

If you’re not interested in paying for the Special Research quest and want to challenge Regigigas in EX Raids or even in PvP, you’re going to need some good counters to take it on. Well look no further.

Here are the best counters to use against Regigigas.

Regigigas is a normal-type Pokemon with the Quick Moves Zen Headbutt and Hidden Power and the Charge Moves Giga Impact, Focus Blast and Thunder. As a pure normal-type Pokemon, it only has one resistance, ghost, and one weakness, fighting.

The best counter to use against Regigigas is Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Machamp is the king of fighting-type Pokemon thanks to its great stats and movepool, making it the go-to counter for any Pokemon weak to fighting-type attacks. Just watch out of Regigigas has Zen Headbutt.

The other suggested counters are just slightly less effective but still viable versions of Machamp. Breloom with Counter and Dynamic Punch has slightly higher damage per second (DPS) according to GamePress’ calculations on their DPS spreadsheet, but it has much less bulk than Machamp and will faint sooner. Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch has slightly less DPS than Machamp but slightly more bulk. You can also use Toxicroak with Counter and Dynamic Punch and Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast.

If you need something for pure damage, go with Attack Form Deoxys with Zen Headbutt/Poison Jab and Dark Pulse, Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike or Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage. All of those Pokemon have the highest DPS in the game right now according to GamePress’ calculations and should make quick work of Regigigas even without the type advantage.

