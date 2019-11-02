Pokemon GO Regigigas Max CP & Stats

Regigigas is now available to encounter in the “A Colossal Discovery” Special Research quest, but it’ll soon be available to fight in EX Raids according to Niantic.

Here are its max CP and stats in Pokemon GO.

Max CP at Level 40: 4,337

Lowest CP at Level 40: 3,852 Max CP at Level 20: 2,478

Lowest CP at Level 20: 2,201 Attack: 287

Defense: 210

Stamina: 220 Type: Normal Quick Moves: Hidden Power, Zen Headbutt

Charge Moves: Giga Impact, Focus Blast & Thunder

Regigigas is unfortunately not worth powering up. While its stats and CP are impressive, it’s movepool leaves something to be desired. While Giga Impact is powerful, it’s very slow and leaves Regigigas open. However, as GamePress notes, it’s the subpar energy generation that holds Regigigas back. Considering that it’s much better to use a Pokemon that can use type advantages rather than a Pokemon that deals more general damage, Regigigas is better off as a bench-warmer.

The best moveset to use is Zen Headbutt and Giga Impact. Zen Headbutt will help curb Regigias’ fighting-type counters and Giga Impact is the only Charge Move worth using.

From now until November 4, you can find Geodude, Magnemite, Swinub, Aron and Spheal more often in the wild, according to Niantic. Plus, you’ll hatch Aerodactyl, Shuckle, Sneasel, Skarmory, Snorunt and Beldum more often from Eggs and Egg Incubators will be twice as effective.

You can get Regigigas by completing the “A Colossal Discovery” quest. You can access the quest only by paying $7.99 for a ticket until 5:00 p.m. local time on November 2 and then you have until 7:00 p.m. on that same day to start the quest. Once you start the quest, you can complete it at any time. However, you’d want to finish it sometime before November 4 so you can catch Regirock, Regice and Registeel in Raids to complete the quest. See our step-by-step guide for more info.

