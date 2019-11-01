Pokemon GO Research Tasks: November 2019

A new set of Research Tasks and Research Breakthrough encounters have gone live in Pokemon GO.

You’ll encounter Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres, Kyogre or Groudon with each Research Breakthrough from now until January 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. PST, according to Niantic. You can get a Research Breakthrough if you complete seven different Research Tasks on seven different days during the time period.

Reports show that you can also get a Unova Stone from Research Breakthroughs as well and that the Legendary Pokemon you get from them have a chance to be shiny. Also, Spinda appears to have pattern #1 when you catch it through its Research Task.

Users on The Silph Road and its Subreddit have already begun to chronicle all of the Research Tasks and their rewards. Here’s the current list of all the Research Tasks for November 2019. The list will continue to be updated as Research Tasks change.

Note: The current list is based on the one from October. We will update with the new Research Tasks as they come.

*Chance of shiny encounter Evolve & Power Up Evolve a Pokemon – Cubone* Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make five curveball throws in a row – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berry or 5 Great Balls Make five nice throws – Voltorb, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Pokeballs Make three nice throws in a row – 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls Make two nice curveball throws in a row – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Pokeballs Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith*, Buneary* 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry or 5 Pokeballs Make three great throws in a row – Onix*, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs or 5 Ultra Balls Make three great curveball throws – 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs or 5 Ultra Balls Make three great curveball throws in a row – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries or 10 Ultra Balls Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda #3* Make an excellent throw – 500 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey*, Makuhita*, 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions or 2 Revives Battle in a Gym five times – Machop*, 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur*, Charmander*, Squirtle*, 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Win three Gym Battles – Jynx, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives or 1 Max Revive Use a super effective Charged Move in a Gym Battle – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Use a super effective Charged Move in seven Gym Battles – Electabuzz, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives or 1 Max Revive Battle in a Raid – Meditite*, 200 Stardust, 5 Nanab Berries, 5 Potions or 2 Revives Win a Raid – 500 Stardust, 10 Nanab Berries, 3 Super Potions or 4 Revives Win three Raids – 1,500 Stardust, 3 Max Potions, 8 Revives or 3 Max Revives Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte*, Kabuto*, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 3 Hyper Potions, 6 Revives or 1 Max Revive Battle another trainer – Elektrike* Battle a Team Leader two times – Natu* Catch Catch three different species of psychic-type Pokemon – Drowzee* Catch three different species of dark-type Pokemon – Poochyena* Catch five fairy-type Pokemon – Marill Catch three fire-, water- or electric-type Pokemon – Doduo Catch five normal-type Pokemon – Zigzagoon* Catch 10 normal-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries or 5 Great Balls Catch four grass- or ice-type Pokemon – Seel* Use five berries to catch Pokemon – Snorunt, 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries or 5 Great Balls Use five Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon – Swinub* Use 10 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokemon – Scyther* Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp*, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berries or 5 Pokeballs Catch 15 Pokemon – Sandshrew* Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag, Vulpix, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berries or 5 Pokeballs Catch 10 Pokemon with Weather Boost – 500 Stardust, 6 Razz Berries, 2 Pinap Berries or 5 Great Balls Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini*, 1,500 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries or 10 Ultra Balls Catch a Ditto – 1,500, 3 Rare Candies, 2 Golden Razz Berries or 10 Ultra Balls Egg Hatching Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute, Hoppip, 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, or 5 Pokeballs Hatch three Eggs – Magmar, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Rare Candy, 9 Razz Berries, 3 Pinap Berries, 10 Pokeballs or 5 Ultra Balls Hatch five Eggs – Chansey or 3 Rare Candies Other Send 10 Gifts to Friends – Sneasel* Transfer three Pokemon – Sableye* Earn three Candies while walking with your Buddy Pokemon – Ponyta* Trade a Pokemon – Bronzor* Spin 10 Pokestops or Gyms – 200 Stardust, 3 Razz Berries, 1 Pinap Berry, 5 Silver Pinap Berries or 5 Pokeballs Take five snapshots of Eevee – Gulpin Sponsored Send three Gifts to Friends – 1,000 Stardust or one Rare Candy Catch eight Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust or one Rare Candy

