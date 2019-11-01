Pokemon GO Shiny Regirock, Regice & Registeel Now Live

Shiny Regirock, Regice and Registeel have joined Pokemon GO as part of its event to coincide with the release of Regigigas in the Special Research task A Colossal Discovery.

Here’s what Shiny Regirock, Regice and Registeel look like in Pokemon GO:

Just a little reminder of what the Shiny Regis & Skarmory look like 😊 ✨ Which one do you want most? Personally i want Registeel most, followed by Regirock then Regice✨ pic.twitter.com/qC3vMnpgTU — 🎃 DisneyGamer 👻 (@DisneyGamer_) October 31, 2019

As you can see, Regirock’s lighter colors turn much darker brown. Regice become a slightly darker shade of blue. As for Registeel, its silver color turns green.

According to Niantic, you’ll be able to fight Regirock, Regice and Registeel in Raid Battles from now until November 4 at 1:00 p.m. PDT, so be sure to come out and fight them if you can.

According to research from The Silph Road, the shiny rate for Legendary Pokemon encounters after Raids is roughly one in 19.

