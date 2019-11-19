pokemon go supereffective week research tasks

Supereffective Week has gone live in Pokemon GO and a new Research Tasks was added along with it.

So far, players have only found one Research Task associated with the event, but we’ll keep you posted if we find more.

Here’s the Research Task in question and its reward:

Supereffective Week: Use a super effective Charged Attack in a Gym Battle – Tentacool

The Tentacool rewarded through the task has a slim chance of being a Shiny, since Shiny Tentacool was added to the game with Supereffective Week going live.

During Supereffective Week, Pokemon that can counter the ones used by Team GO Rocket and other players will appear more often in the wild, in raids and in Field Research, according to a blog post from Niantic. You’ll also get twice the Stardust from Trainer Battles, more Potions and Revives from PokeStops, and a guaranteed Charged TM from three-star Raids. The event lasts from now until November 26 at 1 p.m. PST.

Don’t forget that Terrakion will arrive in five-star Raids from November 26 to December 17, according to the developer.

You can also look forward to Friend Fest from November 27 to December 2. During this time, you’ll encounter family-themed Pokemon in the wild and in Research Tasks such as male and female Nidoran and their evolutions. Plus, Stardust trade cost will be cut in half, you can make two Special Trades per day, and you’ll get an attack boost when you fight in Raids with friends.

