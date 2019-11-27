Pokemon GO Terrakion Counters for Raids & PvP

Terrakion is in five-star Raids in Pokemon GO from now until December 2, according to Niantic.

Terrakion is expected to pop up in PvP matches as well as Raids going forward, so you’ll need to prepare your team to take it down. Here are the best counters to use against Terrakion.

Terrakion is fighting- and rock-type. It has the Quick Moves Smack Down (rock-type) and Zen Headbutt (psychic-type) along with the Charge Moves Close Combat (fighting-type), Earthquake (ground-type) and Rock Slide (rock-type).

It is resistant to normal-, poison-, rock-, bug-, fire- and dark-type moves and weak to fighting-, ground-, steel-, water-, grass-, psychic- and fairy-type moves. That gives us a ton of options for counters.

The best counter against Terrakion is Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike. According to GamePress’ DPS (damage per second) spreadsheet, Mewtwo with that moveset deals the most DPS to Terrakion. Those psychic-type moves make short work of Terrakion while Mewtwo resists its fighting- and psychic-type moves. However, Mewtwo also performs well with Psychic as its Charge Move, if you don’t have access to a Mewtwo with the exclusive move Psystrike.

The second best counter against Terrakion is Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash. Metagross is one of the best steel-type attackers in the game according to many sources thanks to its Community Day-exclusive move Meteor Mash. However, be careful as Metagross is weak to Earthquake. A Metagross with Meteor Mash may be hard to come by. However, one with Flash Cannon instead should do just fine. You could also use Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head as well as Scizor with Bullet Punch and Iron Head.

Another excellent counter to use against Terrakion is Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch. Several other websites have named Machamp the strongest fighting-type and maybe even one of the strongest Pokemon overall in Pokemon GO, and it’s not hard to see why thanks to its amazing moveset, huge attack and surprisingly great bulk. Machamp will hit Terrakion hard while resisting its rock-type attacks. You can also use Breloom and Hariyama as well; Breloom hits a little harder but won’t last as long and Hariyama will last longer but not hit as hard.

If you want a counter that resists ground-type moves, then use Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant. While Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot does more damage it’s secondary poison typing makes it take neutral damage against ground. Either way, you can’t go wrong with these two strong attackers.

Here’s some other counters you should use:

Alakazam with Confusion and Future Sight/Psychic

Espeon with Confusion and Future Sight/Psychic

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Kyogre with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Jirachi with Confusion and Doom Desire

Excadrill with Metal Claw and Drill Run

Gardevoir with Confusion/Charm and Psychic

