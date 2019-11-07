Pokemon Sword & Shield Meet Tetris 99 With Maximus Cup

Ever since its release, Tetris 99 has been a hit among Nintendo Switch owners as it was able to flawless blend the battle royale format into Tetris.

Nintendo has been promoting it even more by crossing over with their heavy hitter first-party games like Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem and now Pokemon Sword and Shield.

By competing in the event, players have the chance to earn a special theme for Tetris 99. If you’re a Pokemon fan it will be worth it as you’ll be able to look some of your new favorite Pokemon.

The Maximus Cup will require players to obtain 100 event points to unlock the new theme, which can be done by placing high in matches. Even if you’re not very good at the game, you should be able to unlock the theme just by playing often.

When Does The Pokemon Maximus Cup Begin?

This Maximus Cup begins on November 7 at 11 p.m. PT / November 8 at 2 a.m. ET and will run for several days until November 11 at 10:59 p.m. PT / November 12 at 1:59 a.m. ET.

Players have quite some time to get this theme unlocked so players who know their way around a Tetrimo will easily be able to knock this out in a day while the more casual players won’t have much issue with getting it done either if they play daily.

Of course, the main draw of this event will be to create some additional hype, not like it needs any, for the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield.

These two entries will push the Pokemon formula we’ve come to know and love over the years further than we’ve ever seen it and it looks like it will be a can’t-miss game for fans. With a whole new world to jump into, it will be exciting for new and returning fans alike.

Pokemon Sword and Shield release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 15.