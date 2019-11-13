Pokemon Sword and Shield Version Exclusives

One of the hardest decisions that come with buying a new Pokemon game is choosing which one to get.

This time around, players will the option of choosing between Sword and Shield, also having the ability to just buy them both as well.

If that’s not something you want to do, then you might want to figure out what one has better Pokemon for you. Thanks to a bundle of leaks just before release, we know a lot about the Pokemon in the game. Included in those leaks are the version exclusives.

This is nothing new in the Pokemon series as it has always forced players to pick up multiple games to complete the entire Pokedex.

Game Freak has shown off many of the Pokemon in the game, including the long-awaited Farfetch’d evolution, Sirfetch’d. Unfortunately, this will be one of the many Pokemon who is exclusive to a certain version.

Enough chatter, let’s just dive right into the version exclusive Pokemon in Sword and Shield. Keep in mind that not all of them are 100 percent confirmed.

Those that have been confirmed are in bold.

Pokemon Sword Pokemon Shield Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon Larvitar, Pupitar, Tyranitar Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o Goomy, Sliggo, Goodra Turtonator Drampa Mawile Sableye Gothita, Gothorita, Gothitelle Solosis, Duosion, Reuniclus Rufflet, Braviary Vullaby, Mandibuzz Passimian Oranguru Solrock Lunatone Galarian Darumaka, Darmanitan Galarian Ponyta, Rapidash Farfetch’d, Sirfetch’d Galarian Corsola and Cursola Flapple Appletun Zacian Zamazenta

As you can see, there are plenty of version exclusives so it’ll be important to do your research before picking one up. Unfortunately, a lot about the Pokemon has been overshadowed over the removal of the National Pokedex.

Fans have voiced their concerns about this but Game Freak hasn’t budged on the issue and it doesn’t look like they will.

Luckily, it looks like Sword and Shield will be solid entries in the series. The open-world aspect of the two titles look to push the series forward in ways never seen before.

Pokemon Sword and Shield release on November 15 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.