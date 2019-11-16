How to Beat Rabid Jotaz in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

During your adventures on Zeffo, one of the new planets introduced for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, you might come face to face with a monstrous creature called the Rabid Jotaz.

This fearsome beast may seem quite strong, especially if you’re reading this because it has defeated you over and over, but don’t fret as this monster is actually pretty easy to defeat.

If you’re ok with cheesing some of the mechanics, then it’s going to be an especially easy fight, even on a higher difficulty. Let’s dive right in and find out how to defeat the Rabid Jotaz in Fallen Order.

How to Kill Rabid Jotaz

One thing you’ll notice right away about this fight is you have the high ground. You can take advantage of this by leaping down on the beast and taking out a good chunk of its health before it has a chance to react.

If you want, you can keep on climbing up to the high ground and repeating this strategy over and over until it dies, but there’s actually an easier way.

In the middle of the arena, there is a giant pillar that you can actually hide behind where the Jotaz won’t even come after you. It seems like a glaring oversight but I was able to just stand on the other side if, taking a swipe or two when I can, and then retreating to the other side while the monster lets out a flurry of attacks that all miss the target.

Just rinse and repeat and this monster will quickly topple down and you can claim your chunk of experience towards a new skill point.

Of course, if this feels like cheating to you, then you can tackle it straight up but that will be a much more difficult task.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

