How to Ride Up a Zipline in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Riding down a zipline is no problem in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but going up on is another story altogether.

There will be parts of the game where there’s an area you can’t reach without riding a zipline up, which you aren’t able to do right away. Luckily, BD-1 will learn the ability to ride ziplines in an upward direction later on in the game.

What you’ll have to do is take note of places you’ll need to do this in and once you unlock this ability, you’ll have to come back there and get the secret.

To ride up on a zipline, you’ll need to upgrade BD-1 with the Powered Zipline ability, which will happen naturally as you progress through the story.

How to Get The Powered Zipline in Fallen Order

During your trip back to Zeffo to explore an Imperial Excavation on the planet, you’ll eventually come across the upgrade for BD-1 that lets you ride up a zipline.

You’ll have to look deep in the Imperial Dig Site for the Powered Zipline, but it’s impossible to miss as the story will take you in this direction.

All you’ll have to do is get this upgrade and then go back to spots that were unreachable before. There won’t be too much backtracking depending on the order of planets you went to.

Traveling the world in Fallen Order is one of the best parts about the game, so having even more of it opened up for the player is never a bad thing.

While players will have to do some backtracking to reach once unreachable areas, we can’t be too mad about considering how many beautiful vistas this game has to see. There are a bunch of planets to explore so make sure you revisit them with all of the upgrades.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

See Also