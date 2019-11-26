5 Shop Titans: Craft & Build Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Calling all Lone Wolves – The Guild Update is Here!Awoooo! Our new update is tomorrow! Learn all about The Lost City of Gold and fun guild-related goodies here: https://playshoptitans.com/news/version-3-0-0-release-notes/ 👈 #ShopTitans 2019-11-18T22:01:10.000Z

Shop Titans has been around for a good while now and managed to become quite the gem amongst other mobile RPGs.

As the master craftsman in a developing town, you’ll aid heroes through your shop’s ongoing efforts. The town’s blacksmiths, tailors, priestesses, carpenters, and herbalists can team up with you and push your business to an even higher level. The incoming warriors that enter your shop rely on your goods to help them reach the promised land (which is “The Lost City of Gold,” in this case) and save the day. A new update for Shop Titans has been released, which added an oft-requested guild feature plus a special limited-time event and other enhancements. This developer curated tips guide will give you all the tools you need in order to grab the best rewards possible from Shop Titans’ latest suite of content.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Shop Titans: Craft & Build:

Download the Shop Titans: Craft & Build APK here.

1. Find an Appropriate Guild for Your Level

• A subtle but important step to a profitable shopkeeper experience is to join a guild full of active people. With a full guild, city buildings level up fast, bounties get done and Guild Renown flows in. If your current guild isn’t cutting it anymore, there are always people recruiting on the official Shop Titans subreddit and Discord. If those communities don’t sound appealing, there’s always someone recruiting in World Chat.

2. Complete Bounties to Earn Renown for Your Guild and Unlock Powerful Bonuses

• Guild Renown is earned by the guild every week when its members complete Bounties. By spending Renown, guild officers can unlock powerful permanent upgrades and temporary boosts that benefit the whole guild. Bounties can be undertaken by any player above level 15. It’s as simple as looking through the list and finding one that’s right for you. Once that’s done, you’ll have 24-hours to complete the Bounty. Bounty tasks can vary between crafting items, collecting components, or even just interacting with your customers (such as surcharging or discounting). There’s a little something for everyone.

3. Spend your Hard-Earned Guild Coins on Grab Bags

• Beyond generating Guild Renown, completing Bounties will also reward you with Guild Coins. These belong to you personally, so feel free to spend them however you want. One of the coolest rewards to purchase is one of the three Grab Bags. Each one contains a random reward, which can range from useful boosters to Ascension Shards, or even exclusive decorations. Investing in the city and helping guild members speed up their upgrade timers will also reward you with Guild Coins. It certainly pays to help out.

4. Plunder the Lost City of Gold with your Guild

• Every month, this time-limited dungeon appears for guilds to plunder. By challenging its guardian and collecting the Pure Gold found within, the entire guild can unlock amazing rewards, including an extremely valuable exclusive blueprint. Collecting all this Pure Gold is no small feat, however, and the whole guild will need to give it their all to make the magic happen. Due to the limited window of opportunity, this event is an excellent opportunity to make use of your special items, such as Phoenix Feathers to rest your party, Loot bugles to gather more Pure Gold, and Power Boosters to tackle the tougher monsters.

5. When All Else Fails, Ask for Help!

• With the latest update, it is now possible to request specific items from your guildmates. Need some Glowing Shrooms to craft that Healing Potion? Go to the market and submit a request for free! A generous guildmate might just give you what you need. Of course, generosity goes both ways. Make sure to stay attentive and fulfill other guildmate requests whenever possible. As Wallace the Blacksmith would say; Teamwork makes the dream work.

See Also