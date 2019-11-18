How to Slice an Oggdo’s Tongue in Jedi: Fallen Order

One of the toughest monsters you’ll come across early in your playthrough of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an Oggdo, which is best described as a giant frog with a deadly tongue.

If you’re not careful with your attacks and blocks, one of these monsters can make quick work of you, especially the Oggdo Bogdo, which has the ability to just two-shot you if you’re not careful.

Despite the difficulty of these monsters, there’s actually an achievement/trophy that requires you to cut the tongue off one of these beasts, which is no small task.

However, depending on how far you’ve progressed in the game, it’s actually pretty easy to do.

How to Cut Off an Oggdo’s Tongue

If you progress far enough into Fallen Order to have the Force Pull ability, then this will be no problem for you.

All you’ll have to do is run up to an Oggdo, use Pull on it right at the start of the battle, which will rip its tongue out of its mouth. Then, all you’ll have to do is slice with your Lightsaber to slice it off.

Alternatively, if you don’t have the Pull ability, you can use Slow when it uses its tongue attack and do it that way. That will be a much longer and tedious method, but if it’s all you have then it’s all you have.

Our best recommendation would just be to wait to learn Force Pull so you don’t have to get stressed out about timing your Slow correctly.

If you’re looking for an Oggdo to perform the tongue slice on, your best bet will be to head to Bogano as they run amok there. There’s even a place where you’ll fight three in a single location so they will be your ideal spot to be.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

